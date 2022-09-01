Eastbound lanes closed on I-84 due to wildfire

BOISE, Idaho — The eastbound lanes of I-84 are closed due to a wildfire burning between Baker City and Ontario, Oregon.
The affected portion of the interstate stretches from Exit 304 in Baker City to Exit 374 near Ontario, specifically mileposts 365 and 367, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The westbound freeway is remaining open for the time being.
To get updates on road conditions, visit TripCheck.com or call 503-588-2941.
