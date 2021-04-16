Westbound lanes of I-84 in Caldwell blocked after fatal crash

Emergency crews have responded to the Franklin Road exit where two semi trucks were involved in a crash.

CALDWELL, Idaho — One person is dead after a crash involving two semi trucks on Interstate 84 in Caldwell, according to the Idaho State Police.

ISP tweeted that all westbound lanes of I-84 are blocked at Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell due. The interstate will likely be closed for several more hours.

The Idaho Transportation Department sent out an emergency traffic alert that the interstate is closed from Exit 33 in Nampa to Exit 29 in Caldwell.

The Nampa Police Department says traffic is being diverted off the westbound interstate at exit 33 in Nampa.

A KTVB staff member drove by the crash scene around noon. Her photos and video show several fire trucks, an ambulance and numerous police cars on the westbound off-ramp. Two semi-trucks are badly damaged.

We are working to gather more information and will update this story as soon as it becomes available.

