CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a truck versus motorcycle crash on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 31 near Caldwell.

Police say the crash blocked the left lane of I-84 for about an hour.

The crash happened around 5 p.m., according to police.

Officials did not release details on if anyone was injured in the crash.

It is unknown how long the lane closure will last.

Police say drivers should expect traffic delays near the crash.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

MORE: KTVB Traffic