Westbound I-84 closed between Ontario and La Grande to outside travelers

OREGON, USA — Westbound lanes are closed to outside travelers between Ontario exit 374 and La Grande exit 265 due to a truck crash near milepost 275.

Local residents of eastern Oregon can travel on the westbound lanes between Ontario and Baker City after passing through a checkpoint at Exit 372, where they need to show proof of residency through an I.D.

This closure could last several more hours while crash site is investigated fuel spill is cleaned up, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT asks travelers to stay on main highways.

