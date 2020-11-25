Valley Regional Transit seeking public input on State Street transit options

The idea behind the project is to improve services on State Street between Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street Station.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit is asking for your opinion on how to improve transit services on State Street near downtown Boise.



The idea behind the project is to improve services on State Street between Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street Station.

"The public's input on these alternatives will help transit get more people where they need to go faster and more reliably." said Stephen Hunt, VRT Development Director.

VRT is seeking your opinion through an online survey.

The three options under consideration are:

Whitewater Park Alternative: State Street, Whitewater Park Boulevard, the Main/Fairview and Idaho/Main couplet, to Main Street Station 27th Street Alternative: State Street, 27th Street, the Main/Fairview and Idaho Main couplet, to Main Street Station State Street Alternative: State Street, 9th Street/5th Street, Main Street to Main Street Station



You can find more information and read about those proposals by going to their website. That is where you will also find a link to the survey.

The deadline for completing the survey is Jan. 1, 2021.