Ustick Road Overpass to be demolished

The Ustick Road Overpass will be closed as crews begin demolishing the bridge.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A major road construction project is about to get underway in Canyon County.

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the Ustick Road Overpass beginning Tuesday, June 1 to begin demolishing the bridge. Officials say replacing the overpass will make room for additional lanes on Interstate 84 between Caldwell and Nampa.

Starting Tuesday, I-84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight. On Friday night, June 4, eastbound I-84 will be closed between Franklin Road (exit 29) in Caldwell and Karcher/Midland Blvd (exit 33) in Nampa while crews continue demolition work for the overpass.

The interstate closure will begin at 10 p.m. and will end at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Traffic will exit at Franklin Road in Caldwell and be detoured to Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard to Karcher/Midland Blvd.

Aviation Way at the intersection with Ustick Road will also be closed starting June 1 and reopen in September 2021. The closure will allow the contractor to build up the roadway.

The Ustick Road Overpass will remain closed while crews widen and rebuild the structure along with the Notus Canal Bridge. Once complete, the overpass will include two travel lanes in each direction with a center turn lane and sidewalks and bicycle lanes on both sides. Construction is expected to last approximately 15 months.

The City of Caldwell has a separate project planned in 2022 to widen Ustick Road from Lake Avenue to the overpass.

To receive construction updates text 84corridor to 1-866-ITD-84CC. "Drive Idaho", ITD's podcast series on all things I-84 in Canyon County, is available for download wherever you get your podcasts.

