Two vehicle vs. cow collision in Owyhee county

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a collision that occurred on Dec. 24 in Owyhee county involving two vehicles that struck a cow on Highway 51.

The vehicles were driving through a section of open range where they collided with a cow that was standing in the road, according to ISP.

The first vehicle, a Chevrolet sedan, was driving south when it hit the cow. The vehicle left the road, while the cow remained. Soon after, the second vehicle, a Lincoln sedan, driving in the same direction, hit the same cow and swerved to a stop in the oncoming lane.

The occupants in the Chevrolet and a minor in the Lincoln were transported to a nearby hospital.

The northbound lanes of highway 51 were blocked for approximately four hours while emergency responders helped the occupants of the vehicles and cleared the scene.

Occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

ISP is investigating the incident.

