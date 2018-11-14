BOISE — Update: The crash was cleared at 5:40 p.m.

There is a two-vehicle accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Overland Road and Entertainment Avenue in Boise, next to Edwards 21 Cinemas.

All three westbound lanes on Overland Road are blocked off as police and crews work to clear the accident. Drivers should expect major delays on Overland Road until the crash is cleared.

There are reported injuries, but it is not known how serious the injuries are. There is an ambulance on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is available.

