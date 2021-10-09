Two semis in crash on I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home

Westbound traffic was backed up for several miles Saturday morning.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Westbound traffic on Interstate 84 between Mountain Home and Boise was backed up for about three hours Saturday morning following a crash about three miles east of the Simco Road exit.

An Idaho State Police dispatcher said two semis were involved the crash near milepost 77. The Idaho Transportation Department posted an alert at 6 a.m. Saturday, advising that westbound traffic was blocked between Mountain Home and exit 74, the Simco Road exit.

Traffic had backed up for about four miles behind the crash area.

Eastbound traffic was not affected.

ITD said the scene was clear by 9:15 a.m.

Further information about the crash, including any injuries, is not yet available.

