Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55

Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP).

The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.

The impact caused the Ford Explorer to cross into the other lane, where it was struck by a Subaru Crosstrek, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls.

According to police, the woman from Twin Falls died from her injuries at the scene of the accident. The woman from Cascade was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, but later passed at the hospital.

Both the driver of the pickup and the Explorer were wearing their seatbelts, according to ISP, but the driver of the Subaru was not.

Highway 55 was blocked in both directions for over three hours, and then one lane after another 45 minutes. Both lanes are now open.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

