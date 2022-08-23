Twin Falls teenager dies after car crashes into tree

The teen lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls teen was killed in a car crash after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree early Monday morning.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), at approximately 12:27 a.m. the 18-year-old was driving at a "high rate of speed" and did not stop at a stop sign near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E roads, east of Twin Falls.

The teen lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

ISP has notified next of kin.

