Truck crashes on eastern Oregon bridge, I-84 closed

Oregon transportation officials say apple juice was spilled over the highway.

BOISE, Idaho — Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon is closed in both directions after a truck crashed on a bridge Wednesday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, a pavement construction project was happening in the area. The crash occurred near milepost 238, which is between Pendleton and La Grande. There's no word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.

Transportation officials say the liquid that spilled all over the road is not fuel or another flammable liquid -- it's apple juice.

As of 1:30 p.m., the interstate was closed to both east and westbound traffic.

Westbound I-84 remains closed to truck traffic in Ontario, but remains open for local traffic only between Ontario and Baker City. Westbound I-84 remains closed to all traffic between Baker City and Pendleton.

The eastbound freeway remains closed to all traffic between Exit 216, which is six miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265 in La Grande.

Officials say the crashed truck has been removed, but crews are continuing to clean up the road. That cleanup work is expected to keep the highway closed for another couple of hours. ODOT says they will open the highway as soon as it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, Oregon State Highway 245 is closed to through traffic. Officials say this route is not a viable option for freeway traffic.

Travelers are urged to use the Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck website before heading out. If you live in Oregon, you can call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updated road conditions. For those outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

Watch more Local News: