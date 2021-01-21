Eastbound Interstate 84 closed near Baker City due to truck crashes

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure is expected to last for several hours.

BOISE, Idaho — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed in Baker City at Exit 304 due to truck crashes at milepost 318 and 323, 14 and 19 miles east of Baker City.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure is expected to last for several hours.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes if available, or wait until freeway reopens.

You should expect winter conditions throughout the region.

OR245 is not a viable detour route for freeway traffic and is restricted to local traffic only.