Truck crash on I-84 shuts down stretch of freeway from La Grande to Pendleton

For commercial trucks, westbound I-84 is closed at Ontario.

OREGON, USA — The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed for a long stretch through northeastern Oregon because of a truck crash and dense fog in the area where the crash occurred.

The Oregon Dept. of Transportation said Wednesday afternoon that I-84 westbound is closed to all traffic between Exit 265 in La Grande and Exit 216 just east of Pendleton.

Westbound I-84 is also closed to commercial truck traffic at Exit 374 in Ontario. ODOT said that is due to a lack of safe truck parking in Baker City and La Grande.

Passenger vehicles and local traffic are allowed to continue westbound between Ontario and Baker City.

ODOT has been able to get stranded traffic behind the crashed truck around that scene and sent toward Pendleton.

A tow truck Wednesday afternoon was responding to move the truck off of the freeway.

ODOT said the route will be opened when the wreck is cleared and fog no longer creates extreme hazardous conditions.

Oregon 245 is also closed, ODOT said, as it is not a viable detour for freeway traffic.

For more information, check Oregon road reports here. In Oregon, you can also call 511 or 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon, the number to call is 503-588-2941.