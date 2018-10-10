LA GRAND, Ore. -- Eastbound Interstate 84 is completely blocked by a semi truck wreck near La Grande.

The closed section of road stretches nearly 40 miles from Exit 216 six miles east of Pendleton to Milepost 254, where the wreck happened west of La Grande.

A truck overturned in the crash, and is lying on its side across the roadway. Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

Drivers headed east are urged to take another route or delay their trip until the freeway reopens.

The westbound interstate remains open.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB