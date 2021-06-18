Travel advisory issued on Highway 55, high traffic volumes anticipated

Officials are predicting heavy traffic on the two-lane highway due to a number of factors over the holiday weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has issued a travel advisory for those traveling on Highway 55 from Horseshoe Bend to McCall this weekend.

Officials are predicting heavy traffic on the two-lane highway due to a number of factors.

There are several summer events going on this weekend in Valley and Boise counties. And those combined with the new Juneteenth holiday, Father's Day and good weather, ITD anticipates a high number of vehicles using Idaho 55.

Flaggers will help direct traffic at the intersection of Idaho 55 and the Banks-Lowman Road on Sunday.

"We have worked with our partners in law enforcement and the business community to do the best we can to manage what we expect will be a lot of vehicles on the highway this weekend," said Caleb Lakey, District Administrator for ITD's Southwest Idaho Office. "There's a good chance we will have some times where the highway is at capacity and motorists will experience delay."

ITD advises motorists to anticipate delays near Banks during peak travel times from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may want to use U.S. 95 and Idaho Highway 21 as alternate routes.

Officials say make sure your vehicle is well-maintained, fill your gas tank, pack extra water and snacks, and consider a restroom stop before entering the Payette River Canyon.

Several construction projects are happening along U.S. 95 and Idaho 55 this summer. Work will be suspended Friday through Sunday on all projects on Idaho 55.

