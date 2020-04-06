Traffic shift on Interstate 84 in Nampa starts Friday night

Two travel lanes in each direction in the median are now complete, paving the way for a big traffic shift over the weekend.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department say construction crews have reached a major milestone in the widening of Interstate 84 in Nampa.

ITD advises motorists to plan for significant ramp changes and delays as traffic shifts from the outside lanes to the new inside lanes.

Here is a schedule of the changes taking place:

Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. to Saturday, June 6, at 10 p.m.

• Eastbound traffic exiting in Nampa must exit at the Karcher/Midland Blvd. (Exit 33). The off-ramps at Northside Blvd. (Exit 35) and Franklin Blvd. (Exit 36) will be closed. The Idaho Center/Garrity Blvd. ramps (Exit 38) will remain open.

• Eastbound traffic can still access Northside Blvd and Franklin Blvd by exiting at Karcher/Midland Blvd. A dedicated ramp will run parallel to the interstate with a reduced 40 mph speed limit.

• Traffic wishing to access eastbound I-84 will be detoured onto the parallel route to Franklin Blvd. where the on-ramp will be open.

• Eastbound traffic not exiting in Nampa will have a dedicated thru lane.

Saturday, June 6 at 10 p.m. to Monday, June 8, 5 a.m.

• Karcher/Midland Blvd. will exit and enter I-84 normally.

• The eastbound off-ramp at Northside Blvd. will remain open. The Franklin Blvd. off-ramp will be closed. Exiting traffic can access Franklin Blvd. by using the Northside off-ramp and traveling on a parallel route to Franklin.

• Traffic entering the interstate at Northside Blvd. will be detoured to the parallel route and enter at Franklin Blvd.



ITD says it will be a two-weekend process to shift all traffic to the new median lanes on I-84. Once traffic has been shifted, crews will begin work on improvements in the outside lanes.



ITD asks all motorists traveling through the work zone to use extreme caution, follow directions on signage, and adhere to the reduced speed limit.

