MERIDIAN, Idaho — Interstate 84 in Meridian has slowed to a crawl after police say a man crashed his car around 2:30 p.m. on the freeway then ran away from the scene.

Three westbound lanes of I-84 near Eagle Road were blocked Tuesday afternoon. Ada County Dispatch said the lanes will be reopened after crews clear the crash but gave no time frame of when that will be.

Traffic on the interstate is backed up several miles, according to Idaho State Police.

Meridian Police say the man ran northbound towards Torino Avenue and Bentley Drive, just east of Renaissance High School in Meridian.

Update: Meridian Police tweeted that they are unable to locate the driver and are breaking down the perimeter now.

