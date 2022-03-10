Three vehicle fatal crash in Canyon County West of Middleton

The incident occurred at Old Highway 30 and Willis Road involving a pickup truck, a tow truck, and an SUV, and lead to one death.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon at Old Highway 30 and Willis Road in Canyon Co. West of Middleton.

A juvenile was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup westbound on Willis Road. The Dodge failed to yield to the right-of-way, crashing into a Freightliner tow truck driven by a 70-year-old man from Caldwell heading northbound on Old Highway 30.

A forklift that was loaded on the Freightliner, came off during the crash. A 52-year-old male, from Caldwell, driving a GMC Jimmy southbound on Old Highway 30, crashed into the forklift. The driver of the GMC died on scene of the incident.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge, as well as the passenger of the GMC, were transported to a local hospital.

