Two seriously injured in crash on Fairview in West Boise

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near Cloverdale Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Fairview Avenue between Cloverdale and Five Mile roads in Boise was closed for about three hours following a crash Tuesday afternoon, but has since reopened.

The Boise Police Dept. said three vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were seriously injured, and one of those patients has injuries described as life-threatening.

The crash occurred on West Fairview Ave. near Dawn Place, which is just east of Cloverdale.

Boise Police said Tuesday afternoon that preliminary information indicates a driver in the westbound center turn lane hit another driver, also in that turn lane, and that the two vehicles collided with a third vehicle that was heading east.

The Boise Police Dept. Crash Reconstruction team was investigating at the scene.

Fairview reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

