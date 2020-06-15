Ten Mile Road between Ustick and McMillans roads closed due to flooding, erosion

The Ada County Highway District made the announcement late Sunday night.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Highway district officials announced late Sunday night that Ten Mile Road between Ustick and McMillans roads in Meridian will be closed due to flooding.

The closure may last through Monday after record-setting rainfall flooded the roadway, according to the Ada County Highway District.

Officials added that there is some erosion on Ten Mile Road that will need repairs, which will happen when the water recedes and conditions allow for crews to make the repairs.