Ten Mile and Amity intersection to close for two months

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The intersection of Ten Mile and Amity roads will be closed starting Thursday, April 8 so crews can begin building a roundabout.
The Ada County Highway District said the closure is expected to last until early June.
Local access on Amity and Ten Mile roads will be allowed for homes and businesses, but the intersection will be closed to traffic.
The detour routes include:
- Victory Road or Lake Hazel Road for east/west travel
- Linder Road or Black Cat Road for north/south travel
This work is part of the ACHD’s Ten Mile Road and Amity Road Roundabout Project.
In addition to building a multi-lane roundabout, this project also includes new curbing, gutters, sidewalk crosswalks, bicycle ramps, a truck apron and street lighting.
You can find more information about construction and other projects under Roadwork in the Area (RITA) on ACDH's website.