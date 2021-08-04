Ten Mile and Amity intersection to close for two months

ACHD says crews will build a roundabout at the intersection to improve traffic flow. Detours will be in place during construction.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The intersection of Ten Mile and Amity roads will be closed starting Thursday, April 8 so crews can begin building a roundabout.

The Ada County Highway District said the closure is expected to last until early June.

Local access on Amity and Ten Mile roads will be allowed for homes and businesses, but the intersection will be closed to traffic.

The detour routes include:

Victory Road or Lake Hazel Road for east/west travel

Linder Road or Black Cat Road for north/south travel

This work is part of the ACHD’s Ten Mile Road and Amity Road Roundabout Project.

In addition to building a multi-lane roundabout, this project also includes new curbing, gutters, sidewalk crosswalks, bicycle ramps, a truck apron and street lighting.