Eastbound I-84 closed through eastern Oregon

Several vehicles have crashed in Baker County northwest of Huntington.

BAKER COUNTY, Ore — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed between Pendleton and Ontario, Oregon, because of crashes that occurred Wednesday evening.

The Oregon Dept. of Transportation said several vehicles crashed near milepost 342, which is in Baker County northwest of the Huntington exit.

As of 8:45 p.m., eastbound I-84 was closed from Exit 265 in La Grande to Exit 374 in Ontario. The closure was later expanded to Exit 216 near Pendleton. All on and off ramps are also closed in that area.

ODOT posts Oregon road reports online. Check that site for updates, or call 511 or 800-977-6368.

For Idaho road reports, check here.

