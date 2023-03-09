Highway 21 closing north, south of Lowman due to avalanche danger

State Highway 21 will close at 6 p.m. Thursday north and south of Lowman due to avalanche danger. ITD said the highway could reopen sometime on Saturday.

LOWMAN, Idaho — State Highway 21 will close at 6 p.m. Thursday north and south of Lowman due to extreme winter weather and avalanche danger in the area, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced.

A section of the highway often referred to as "avalanche alley" – between Lowman and Stanley from Grandjean to Banner Summit – closes frequently due to heavy snow. The stretch will close Thursday night.

Due to heavy snow, high winds and avalanche danger, Highway 21 will also close from milepost 70, south of Lowman, to milepost 48, near Idaho City.

The Idaho Transportation Department said State Highway 21 could reopen sometime on Saturday, March 11. Dangerous winter driving conditions are expected in southeast Oregon and in the mountain areas of southern and central Idaho.

According to the National Weather Service in Boise, snow totals between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Saturday could reach 4 to 8 inches in Idaho City and Lowman. NWS Boise projects 12 to 18 inches of snow in Stanley between Thursday night and Saturday morning.

“This storm could deliver up to two feet of fresh snow, and with wind gusts near 25 miles per hour, we are expecting next to no visibility and drifting, making it too dangerous to travel,” ITD Field Operations Manager Eric Copeland said. “For those reasons, we are closing both sections of SH-21 this time.”

⚠️❄A Pacific storm will bring rain, snow & wind tonight and Friday. Expect dangerous winter driving conditions if heading into the mountains or through SE Oregon.



Check the latest details in your area at https://t.co/gs4S9oTqWr #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/kzSuTTpRQd — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) March 9, 2023

For updates on State Highway 21 and road closures across Idaho, drivers should check Idaho 511 and ITD's Twitter account.

Watch more Local News: