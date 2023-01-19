Snow slows Thursday morning commute on I-84

Snow is expected to keep falling into mid-morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Several crashes have been reported on Interstate 84, the Interstate 184 connector and some major arterial streets in Ada and Canyon counties Thursday morning.

After weeks of relatively mild weather, snow and snow mixed with rain fell overnight and continued into the Thursday morning rush hour. The KTVB First Alert Weather team forecasts snow to continue into the mid-morning hours.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office reported 48 total traffic crashes as of 9:45 a.m., including seven with injuries, as well as 11 slide-offs.

During the 9 a.m. hour, a crash on westbound I-84 was blocking two lanes between Meridian and Ten Mile roads.

Crews also were responding to crashes at Stafford Road and Highway 20-26 in Caldwell, and Emmett Road and Idaho highway 44 in Middleton. A slide-off and a crash were reported near the westbound I-184/I-84 merge in Boise, and a crash was blocking one lane of southbound Locust Grove Road at Overland in Meridian.

As of 8:20 a.m., the Ada County Highway District had reported the following crashes:

I-84 westbound, crash at Exit 53 (Vista Avenue)

Franklin Road, westbound lane, between Maple Grove and Five Mile roads.

Overland Road eastbound east of the I-84 off-ramp, two lanes affected

I-184 eastbound at end of Cole Road ramp, on shoulder

I-184 westbound: disabled vehicle on shoulder near I-84

A crash on eastbound I-84 past Cole Road exit 50B reported at 8 a.m. had already cleared.

During the 8 a.m. hour, traffic was slow on major surface streets as snow continued to fall, but thinning out on the interstate. Traffic cameras and the Idaho Transportation Department continue to indicate snowy or wet roadways for I-84 and I-184 through the Treasure Valley.

Check road reports, traffic and highway cameras any time on the KTVB Traffic page.

Good luck to anyone trying to get to work this morning in Boise! I’ve been on the same road for a half an hour — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) January 19, 2023

It’s a snowy day in the Treasure Valley this morning! ❄️ The roads are slick and visibility is poor so drivers need to be extra cautious. Slow down, keep your distance, and focus on your commute. Stay safe Boise! pic.twitter.com/M5ad4kIm8X — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 19, 2023

Colder temps are expected throughout the week with multiple light snow events. Prepare your vehicle - Winter driving is dangerous if you aren’t prepared.https://t.co/r9SU9H9AwS#WinterSafetyTips pic.twitter.com/Ic79oOfU1A — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) January 17, 2023

