Section of Idaho 21 closed due to avalanche risk

IDAHO CITY, Boise — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a 12-mile section of Idaho 21.

According to ITD's website, the highway between Grandjean and Banner Summit was shut down Monday evening due to avalanche risk.

This stretch of highway is known as Avalanche Alley and is very susceptible to avalanches. It has already been shut down and reopened several times this winter.

This comes just days after a Montana man was killed in an avalanche while riding a snowmobile north of Ketchum.

The closure on Idaho 21 is between Warm Springs Creek Airport Road and the Custer-Boise County Line, south of the Stanley area.

ITD posted on Twitter travelers should check ITD's website for updates.