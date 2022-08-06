Section of Curtis Road in Boise closed in both directions due to car crash

The Curtis Road closure stretches from the inbound exit of Interstate 84 to Irving Street. Boise Police ask drivers to avoid the area Saturday night.

BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise is closed in both directions Saturday night due to an investigation into a car crash, the Boise Police Department said in a Twitter post.

The closure stretches from the inbound exit of Interstate 84 to Irving Street.

Boise Police ask drivers to avoid the area Saturday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

