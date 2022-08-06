Section of Curtis Road in Boise closed in both directions due to car crash

BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise is closed in both directions Saturday night due to an investigation into a car crash, the Boise Police Department said in a Twitter post.
The closure stretches from the inbound exit of Interstate 84 to Irving Street.
Boise Police ask drivers to avoid the area Saturday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.