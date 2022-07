Highway 21 is closed between Grandjean Road and Bear Valley Road due to a wildfire near Banner Summit.

STANLEY, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) reported Sunday evening that a section of State Highway 21 is closed due to a nearby wildfire.

The highway is closed from milepost 95 to 109, between Grandjean Road and Bear Valley Road, due to a wildfire near Banner Summit.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details.

