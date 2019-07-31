BOISE, Idaho — A rollover crash at the intersection of Myrtle and 3rd streets in downtown Boise is currently blocking three lanes of traffic.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m.

The crash could possibly involve two cars, with one car rolling over and hitting another vehicle, but dispatchers are still unsure at this time.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers who are heading into downtown Boise from I-84 should expect delays until the crash is cleared.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.