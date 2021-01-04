Roadwork expected to cause delays on Locust Grove

ACHD says milling and paving operations are expected to last through next week.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Drivers should expect delays on a section of Locust Grove Road from Ustick Road to McMillan Road starting Thursday, April 1.

The Ada County Highway District says crews will begin removing asphalt this week. Once that work is complete, paving will begin on April 5 and should last five days.

Lane restrictions will be in place during the milling and paving operations. There will be flaggers in the construction zone to direct traffic.

ACHD says drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or allow for additional time during their commute. Expect delays up to 15 minutes at driveways and cross streets for paving operations.

The work is part of ACHD's 2020 Federal Aid Capital Maintenance Project. You can find more information on their website under Roadwork in the Area.