Road construction on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry resumes next week

The Idaho Transportation Department says crews will blast rock from the hillside above the highway, closing the roadway for 4 hours each day Monday-Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video with this story is about the Smiths Ferry project and aired back in April 2021.

A major construction project on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry is set to resume next week.

The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding travelers that a section of the highway will be closed due to controlled rock blasting on the hillside.

The rock blasting work is between Smiths Ferry and the Rainbow Bridge.



"We have managed to accomplish a great deal of work on this project so far," said Alex Deduck, ITD Project Manager. "To date we have excavated about 100,000 cubic yards of material which allows us to expand the shoulders by four feet in the canyon. Ultimately, this project will make passage in the canyon safer for drivers."

ITD says the fall closure schedule starts on Wednesday, Sept. 8, after the Labor Day holiday weekend.



If you are traveling between Boise and Valley County, be aware that Idaho 55 will be closed Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. During the other times of the day, one lane of the highway will be open to alternating one-way traffic. ITD says this schedule is anticipated to continue through mid-November, when crews will pause work and fully reopen the road for the winter.



Drivers should expect a buildup of traffic in the afternoon. Flaggers will need to fully clear vehicles from each end of the work zone. This can extend wait times when the road reopens at 2 p.m. Plan accordingly when traveling to and from Valley County.



The Smiths Ferry project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022. Crews will soon begin the process of building retaining wall on the riverside, pinning back rock, and straightening the roadway.



Idaho 55 is one of the most heavily traveled highways in the state of Idaho. In 2020 alone, ITD recorded approximately 1.5 million vehicles driving on the highway and predicts 2021 will see similar, if not higher, numbers.

