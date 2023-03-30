Overnight snowfall leaves sloppy roads for Thursday morning commute

Snow that fell overnight in the Treasure Valley is turning to slush, but snow continues to fall in higher elevations.

BOISE, Idaho — If you're heading out before the sun comes up this Thursday, allow for some extra commuting time, as rain or wet snow will affect driving conditions throughout the morning.

Snow accumulating on roads around the Treasure Valley was beginning to turn to slush around 6 a.m., but wet snow has continued to fall, and conditions may be icy on bridges and overpasses and sloppy elsewhere. In the mountains, many stretches of highway are covered in snow. The Basin School District, which serves the Idaho City area, has canceled school for Thursday.

As of 6:30 a.m., the Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation were not reporting any highway closures, but drivers in the higher elevations will encounter wintry conditions. Here's a rundown of highway conditions as of 7 a.m.:

Crash at Linder Road and State Street (Highway 44)

Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon: A landslide just northwest of Ontario and hazardous materials cleanup 11 miles west of Huntington were causing some delays, but ODOT describes them as "minimum."

I-84 Idaho-Oregon state line to Meridian: Wet and rainy

I-84 Boise to Mountain Home: Icy patches through Boise to the Mayfield area (near Stage Stop); wet with rain/snow mix into Mountain Home. I-84 was dry heading into the Magic Valley.

Idaho 21 Lucky Peak to Stanley: Snow-covered (watch for icy patches from I-84 to Lucky Peak)

US 20 Mountain Home to junction with Idaho 75: Snow-covered

Idaho 75: Icy patches, drifting snow between Ketchum and Stanley; freezing rain from Timmerman Hill (south of Bellevue) into Ketchum.

Idaho 55: Snow-covered over Horseshoe Bend Hill, Banks to Donnelly; wet, sometimes slushy to New Meadows.

US 95: Slush, rain/snow mix from Cambridge to New Meadows and heading north from New Meadows; wet roadway south of Cambridge.

Check Idaho road reports and Oregon road reports for updates on highway conditions 24 hours a day.

