Police investigating fatal crash in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday morning eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16 in Payette County.

ISP said a 46-year-old man from Fruitland was driving a Jeep Cherokee when his vehicle sideswiped another car that was on the side of the road and occupied by a 19-year-old woman from Boise.

After hitting the other car, the Jeep rolled over into the westbound emergency lane.

ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.

ISP is investigating the incident.

Westbound lanes are completely blocked at milepost 17on I84. Lanes are being diverted at this time. @ISPHeadquarters https://t.co/7aaGpXmQQR — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) September 15, 2022

