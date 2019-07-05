MERIDIAN, Idaho — Update: Just after 5 p.m., Meridian Police announced they have the suspect in custody.

Interstate 84 in Meridian slowed to a crawl after police say a man crashed his car around 2:30 p.m. on the freeway then ran away from the scene.

Three westbound lanes of I-84 near Eagle Road were blocked Tuesday afternoon. Ada County Dispatch said the lanes will be reopened after crews clear the crash.

The lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.

Traffic on the interstate is backed up several miles, according to Idaho State Police.

Meridian Police say the man ran northbound towards Torino Avenue and Bentley Drive, just east of Renaissance High School in Meridian.

At about 4:25 p.m., Meridian Police tweeted that they believe that they have found the suspect inside a home.

