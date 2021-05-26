Expect delays on Chinden Boulevard as paving work begins

Work will occur roughly between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. with additional night work in the intersections.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A traffic alert for drivers who use Chinden Boulevard.

The Idaho Transportation Department says paving on the south south of Chinden, from Linder to Meridian Road, has started.

When complete, this one-mile stretch of highway will be restriped for four lanes, two in each direction, and reopen in its final configuration by early summer. The shared-used pathway on the south side of Chinden will also open at this time.

Drivers should expect delays at peak travel time during construction and allow extra time to reach their destination. Motorists are urged to drive with caution through construction areas.