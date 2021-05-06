Woman rolls sedan to avoid crash with semi-truck on I-84 in Caldwell

Idaho State Police say the Nampa woman drove off the road to avoid crashing into the semi-truck, but the car hit the guardrail when she did, causing the car to roll.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman was hospitalized on Thursday after she rolled her vehicle when she tried to avoid crashing into a semi-truck, police say.

According to Idaho State Police, the 18-year-old Nampa woman was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt heading eastbound on Interstate 84, near milepost 28 in Caldwell, next to a semi-truck that was hauling three trailers.

The semi-truck attempted to move lanes but police said the woman drove off the road to avoid a crash with it. When she did, the car hit a guardrail and rolled, landing on its roof in the left lane of the interstate.

The crash happened at about 1:25 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Officials added that the woman was transported to the West Valley Regional Medical Center in Caldwell for treatment. Police did not add what her current medical status was or how serious her injuries were.

The crash forced the left lane of eastbound traffic to close for about two hours.