Nampa to begin chip sealing roads June 1

City officials say it will take about three months to complete all the work scheduled this summer.

NAMPA, Idaho — The first day of June is also marks the start of chip sealing in Nampa.

The City of Nampa's Street Division estimates it will take about three months to complete all the work scheduled this summer.

Officials say chip sealing is a common, cost effective, pavement maintenance practice that extends pavement life and improves driving surface. It is about 20-25% of the cost of a conventional asphalt overlay.



This year, 11 arterial road sections and 15 subdivisions in Nampa will be chip sealed. Work on the arterials will be done before subdivisions with the first arterial road being Sunny Ridge Road at East Holly Street from Greenhurst to Colorado, followed by Constitution Way from Sunny Ridge Road to 12th Avenue.

Here are some important reminders for drivers and residents:

• The speed zone in chip sealed areas is 20 mph.

• Help keep workers safe. Be mindful of crews working in chip seal areas.

• Parking on streets during the chip seal process is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Once signage is removed, street parking may be resumed. Every attempt will be made to notify owners of vehicles parked in the right-of-way prior to towing.



The Street Division website will be updated with work progress, along with any weather-related delays.

2021 CHIP SEALING SCHEDULE

(Scheduled between June 1 – August)

ARTERIALS

1) Sunny Ridge Road

2) Constitution Way

3) East Hawaii Avenue

4) East Colorado Avenue

5) East Bird Avenue

6) West Roosevelt Ave

7) South Middleton Road

8) Lone Star Road

9) North Middleton Road

10) Smith Avenue

11) West Orchard Avenue



SUBDIVISIONS



Laurelwood No. 1

Lotus Springs Phase 1

Lotus Springs Phase 3

Pheasant Ridge 1

Summer Breeze 1

Discovery Pointe 1

Discovery Pointe 3

Sterling Meadows

Granit Basin No. 1

Heritage Pointe Subdivision

Stillwater Subdivision

Stillwater No. 2

Camden Heights No. 2

Camden Heights No. 7

Pebble Creek Phase 3







