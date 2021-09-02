Nampa wants to build roundabout to improve traffic flow at busy intersection

The city plans to gather public input about the project this spring. Construction won't start until next year.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa city officials say plans are underway for improving the busy intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Karcher Road north of Interstate 84.

The project will improve safety and traffic flow on a critical freight corridor for Nampa. The plans are based on a 2017 study, which recommended an offset roundabout design for the intersection.



"We are committed to working with the Nampa community and the many industrial and commercial businesses that have a stake in this corridor," said City of Nampa Senior Transportation Planner Clair Bowman. "Property owners, businesses and the public will have an opportunity to participate in a public hearing in Spring 2021."



The City of Nampa was awarded a grant through the Idaho Transportation Department's Freight Program to design and construct the proposed improvements in partnership with Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. The project will include an environmental analysis.



Design plans are scheduled to be finalized later this year. Construction is set for 2022-2023.