Nampa man killed in overnight car crash

It is believed the 23-year-old drove through several barriers at the construction site before running into a large piece of equipment.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers.

Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.

Nampa Police, Fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene and located a single vehicle with a 23-year-old Nampa man inside. The man was pronounced dead at the crash site.

According to NPD, it is believed he drove through several barriers at the construction site before running into a large piece of equipment. It is unknown whether "alcohol played a contributing factor in this crash", the press release from NPD read.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the NPD. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending his family's notification.

