Interstate 84 reopened in eastern Oregon

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Interstate 84 is now open in both directions after a wreck involving a semi truck blocked the interstate Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Meacham, Oregon. Eastbound I-84 was closed between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and La Grande at Exit 265, but ODOT reported the lanes were opened around 12:30 p.m.

The westbound lanes were closed between Baker City Exit 302 and Exit 216 and reopened around 4:00 p.m.

"This is expected to be an extended closure," Oregon Department of Transportation officials wrote Tuesday morning. According to ODOT, the freeways were closed around 9:30 a.m.

Due to limited parking, westbound trucks will have to get off the interstate at Ontario. Oregon 204 (Tollgate Highway) and Oregon 245 are closed to all but local traffic, and are not suitable to use to detour around the blocked section of I-84.

