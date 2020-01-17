×
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

traffic

Long stretch of Interstate 84 closed near Idaho-Utah border

The Idaho Transportation Department says visibility is reduced and blowing and drifting snow is causing hazardous driving conditions.
Credit: ITD
This is a photo from an ITD camera on I-84 at Sweetzer Summit, 46 miles east of the Heyburn area. The elevation is 5,522 feet.

Travelers heading east from the Treasure Valley to Utah will have to take an alternate route.

The Idaho Transportation Department posted on its website Friday that a 55-mile stretch of Interstate 84 is closed from the I-86 junction to the Utah state line.  

The highway closure is between Exit 222 (11 miles east of Heyburn) to the Idaho-Utah border.

Drivers should be on the look out for drifting snow on the roady. Visibility is reduced.  ITD's last update was at 12:29 p.m. MT.

Travelers can get to Utah by heading east on I-86 to Pocatello, then going south on 1-15. This route will take longer.

Before heading out, check the latest road reports.

RELATED: 1 person dead, several others unaccounted for after avalanche at Alpine Meadows

RELATED: Washington teacher dies from hypothermia during snowstorm

RELATED: Winter storm dumps snow in mountains, Highway 21 closed north of Idaho City

RELATED: Ice rolling on Lake Lowell and a pickup buried in snow near McCall: The most stunning images from the Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group