Long stretch of Interstate 84 closed near Idaho-Utah border

Travelers heading east from the Treasure Valley to Utah will have to take an alternate route.
The Idaho Transportation Department posted on its website Friday that a 55-mile stretch of Interstate 84 is closed from the I-86 junction to the Utah state line.
The highway closure is between Exit 222 (11 miles east of Heyburn) to the Idaho-Utah border.
Drivers should be on the look out for drifting snow on the roady. Visibility is reduced. ITD's last update was at 12:29 p.m. MT.
Travelers can get to Utah by heading east on I-86 to Pocatello, then going south on 1-15. This route will take longer.
Before heading out, check the latest road reports.