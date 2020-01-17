Long stretch of Interstate 84 closed near Idaho-Utah border

The Idaho Transportation Department says visibility is reduced and blowing and drifting snow is causing hazardous driving conditions.

Travelers heading east from the Treasure Valley to Utah will have to take an alternate route.

The Idaho Transportation Department posted on its website Friday that a 55-mile stretch of Interstate 84 is closed from the I-86 junction to the Utah state line.

The highway closure is between Exit 222 (11 miles east of Heyburn) to the Idaho-Utah border.

Drivers should be on the look out for drifting snow on the roady. Visibility is reduced. ITD's last update was at 12:29 p.m. MT.

Travelers can get to Utah by heading east on I-86 to Pocatello, then going south on 1-15. This route will take longer.