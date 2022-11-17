x
Stretch of I-84 in northeastern Oregon closed due to wrecks, hazardous conditions

The Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports crashes and icy conditions between Pendleton and La Grande Thursday morning.
Credit: Oregon Dept. of Transportation

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 has been shut down in both directions along a 49-mile stretch in eastern Oregon due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Thursday morning.

The closure for both the westbound and eastbound lanes stretches from Exit 216, about six miles west of Pendleton, and Exit 265, just east of La Grande. ODOT said the route is expected to be closed for several hours.

Westbound I-84 is also closed from Ontario to Pendleton. The eastbound lanes are open from La Grande to Ontario.

Also in the area, Highway 204 is closed near the intersection with Highway 11. 

Long stretches of I-84 in eastern Oregon often close because of weather-related crashes or hazardous conditions in part because there are few areas for large trucks to pull off the highway.

ODOT posts Oregon road reports online. Information is also available by phone at 511 or, if calling from outside of Oregon for Oregon road reports, 503-588-2941.

Idaho also offers 511 service via telephone and online for information on Idaho highway conditions.

