Crash on I-84 in Nampa snarls eastbound commute

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are open again after a crash involving a semi truck near the Robinson Road overpass in Nampa.
The right eastbound lane remained blocked going into the 9 a.m. hour, but all lanes reopened at 9:09 a.m. Traffic remained heavy near the scene, which is between the Garrity and Ten Mile interchanges near the Ada-Canyon county line.
Idaho State Police began investigating the crash before 7 a.m. ISP has not said how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured. Initially, all eastbound lanes were blocked. ISP said at 8:44 p.m. that two lanes were clear, but the right lane was still blocked.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.