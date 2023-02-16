Crash on I-84 in Nampa snarls eastbound commute

All lanes reopened after 9 a.m. Thursday, more than two hours after the crash occurred near Robinson Road.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are open again after a crash involving a semi truck near the Robinson Road overpass in Nampa.

The right eastbound lane remained blocked going into the 9 a.m. hour, but all lanes reopened at 9:09 a.m. Traffic remained heavy near the scene, which is between the Garrity and Ten Mile interchanges near the Ada-Canyon county line.

Idaho State Police began investigating the crash before 7 a.m. ISP has not said how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured. Initially, all eastbound lanes were blocked. ISP said at 8:44 p.m. that two lanes were clear, but the right lane was still blocked.

