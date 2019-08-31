BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 84 that forced two eastbound lanes and the eastbound onramp to close.

Police say the crash is near milepost 4.5 in Boise.

Officials have not stated when the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers should expect delays on eastbound I-84 and try to avoid the area until crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.

