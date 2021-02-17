Intersection of Eagle Road and Highway 44 to undergo major change

Officials say the new half continuous flow intersection will improve safety and mobility at the busy intersection.

EAGLE, Idaho — A major redesign of the intersection of Eagle Road and Idaho Highway 44 is scheduled to begin next week.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the innovative design is what’s called a half continuous flow intersection (CFI). Officials says this will improve mobility and safety at one the valley’s busiest intersections.

More than 70,000 vehicles travel through the intersection of two major highways every day.

Across the U.S., CFIs have a proven track record of increased efficiency and safety. This will be the first CFI constructed in Idaho.

"The new design does require drivers to pay attention and think ahead, especially on Idaho Highway 44," said Tyler Coy, ITD Project Manager. "I encourage everyone to learn more about how it works by watching the video during and after construction. When we're done, there will be overhead signs guiding traffic to the right place. It’s really important people drive attentively."

ITD encourages the public to learn how to navigate through the intersection by watching an explainer video that is posted inside this story.

Most of the construction work is scheduled to occur overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and pay attention when in the work zone.

ITD says nearby businesses and residents may experience loud noise from construction equipment, vibration, and bright light from the work zone.