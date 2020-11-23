Idaho Transportation Department eyes another possible Snake River Canyon crossing

ITD recently completed a study and identified options to reroute traffic around Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Officials from Jerome and Twin Falls counties in Idaho have announced plans to build a third rim-to-rim bridge over the Snake River connecting Twin Falls to the northern part of the state as the city continues to grow.

Currently, the I.B. Perrine Bridge and the Hansen Bridge are the only two bridges spanning the river within a 30-minute drive of Twin Falls, which has caused congestion and traffic delays.