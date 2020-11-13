67-mile section of Highway 95 in north-central Idaho closed to travel

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is warning travelers that a 67-mile section of US Highway 95 is closed in north-central Idaho due to hazardous driving conditions.
A statewide update was sent out at 12:25 p.m. MST.
State police say they are responding to a number of crashes on the highway. The Idaho Transportation Department, Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho County Sheriff's Office are also working a number of crashes in the area.
Due to heavy winds, blowing snow and hazardous conditions, the highway has been closed in both directions between mileposts 223-290, which is from Whitebird Grade to Culdesac. Local traffic is being let into Culdesac.
At this time there is no estimated time for opening.
For updated road conditions, go to Idaho511 or download the free app.