67-mile section of Highway 95 in north-central Idaho closed to travel

The Idaho State Police says the highway is closed in both directions between milepost 223-290, from Whitebird Grade to Culdesac.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is warning travelers that a 67-mile section of US Highway 95 is closed in north-central Idaho due to hazardous driving conditions.

A statewide update was sent out at 12:25 p.m. MST.

State police say they are responding to a number of crashes on the highway. The Idaho Transportation Department, Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho County Sheriff's Office are also working a number of crashes in the area.

Due to heavy winds, blowing snow and hazardous conditions, the highway has been closed in both directions between mileposts 223-290, which is from Whitebird Grade to Culdesac. Local traffic is being let into Culdesac.

At this time there is no estimated time for opening.