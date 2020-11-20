Road construction on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry on hold for the winter

The Idaho Transportation Department says both lanes of Idaho 55 are back open to traffic again as crews take a break during the winter months.

BOISE, Idaho — Both lanes of Idaho Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry are now back open to traffic.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced that the Smiths Ferry project is being paused for the winter.

Crews began blasting and removing rock along Idaho 55 on Sept. 21 as they began work on a two-year road widening project just north of Smiths Ferry to the Rainbow Bridge.

During the fall, the road was closed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traffic was reduced to one lane through the construction zone.

ITD says crews made steady progress over the past two months while working to widen shoulders, add guard rail, and straighten the highway.

They safely removed 39,500 cubic yards of rock from the canyon through 17 controlled blasts.

Work is scheduled to resume in mid-March 2021, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect the same work schedule in the spring and summer, and plan accordingly.