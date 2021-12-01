Section of Idaho 21 known as 'Avalanche Alley' to close Tuesday afternoon

The Idaho Transportation Department sent out a tweet that it will close the highway from Grandjean to Banner Summit due to avalanche risk.

A traffic alert for travelers using Highway 21.

The Idaho Transportation Department plans to close section of Idaho 21 at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The highway between Grandjean and Banner Summit will be shut down due to avalanche risk.

We typically see a Tweet from ITD this time of year when we expect mountain snow and that is the case today.

This stretch of highway is known as Avalanche Alley.

ITD closed that stretch of road for two days last week. It reopened on Jan. 6.

The closure is between mileposts 23 and 35 – that is south of Stanley.

ITD posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that travelers should check ITD's website for updates.