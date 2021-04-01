'Avalanche Alley' closes on Idaho 21

The highway between Grandjean and Banner Summit was shutdown Monday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation has closed a section of Idaho 21.



We typically see a Tweet from ITD this time of year when we expect mountain snow and that was the case Monday.

This stretch of highway is known as Avalanche Alley.

ITD closed the road for that very reason – they say there is a high avalanche risk along that stretch of road.

They closed to road between mileposts 23 and 35 – that is south of Stanley.

No timeline was given on when the road may reopen.

Travelers should check ITD's website for updates.

ALERT: ID-21 will be closing this afternoon between Grandjean and Banner Summit due to avalanche risk. Closure anticipated to begin at 2 p.m. Check https://t.co/lRVWnFEUd2 for updates. pic.twitter.com/YftmrlvsIi — ITD (@IdahoITD) January 4, 2021